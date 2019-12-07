Blacksburg opens with win

Blacksburg opens with win2Facebook Twitter Email Print Photos by James PerkinsBrock Duma finishes a fast break with a contested layup in Monday’s 65-51 defeat of Auburn. Duma scored five points for the Bruins in the season opener for both teams.Auburn’s Reed Underwood drives and hangs in the lane for a layup against Blacksburg. He finished with nine points. Michael Royal led the Eagles with 11 points.Blacksburg’s Josh Gholston knocks down one of his two three-pointers in the win. Brock Vice led Blacksburg’s scoring with 12 points.