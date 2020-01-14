Registration open for short-term nurse aide program at NRCC

Registration is now open for New River Community College’s nurse aide program.

Nurse aides help patients or clients with health-care needs under the supervision of a registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse. They provide hands-on care to patients, helping with bathing, dressing and the basic activities of life. Daily activities a nurse aide might encounter include taking patients’ temperature, blood pressure and other vital signs.

The 12-week program will begin Tuesday, Jan. 21, (class ID #15370) and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with five clinical sessions on Saturdays from 6:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. The training will be held at New River Community College in Dublin.

Upon successful completion of the program, students are eligible to take the Virginia Nurse Aide State Board Exam to become a Certified Nurse Aide.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of nurse aides is projected to grow 9 percent from through 2028. The average annual wage in Virginia is $28,770.

The regular price for the program is $2,337; but, with special state funding the discounted price is $779. Additional financial assistance may also be available.

This course is one of ten NRCC FastForward programs that provide affordable and short-term training through the Office of Workforce Development.

To register, visit www.nr.edu/workforce, Classes & Programs, Non-Credit Course Offerings and search with the class ID number; or call 540-674-3613.