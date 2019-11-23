Woods, Patrick Miller

Patrick Miller Woods, 47, of Radford, VA and Waiteville, WV, was born on Feb. 23, 1972 in Clifton Forge, VA and died on Nov. 18, 2019, after a long illness. Patrick was a Certified Public Accountant with the firm of Vance and Rorrer in Radford, VA. He and his family were most grateful for the firm’s help and support though his illness. Patrick was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Woods of Waiteville, WV; paternal grandparents, Fred and Claudine Woods of Waiteville, WV; maternal grandparents, George W. and Margaret Hoke of Hollywood, WV. Patrick is survived by his mother, Marieta Woods of Waiteville, WV, and brother, Stuart Woods of Blacksburg, VA. A graveside service was held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Waiteville Community Cemetery, Waiteville, WV. The family received friends on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Waiteville Community Cemetery, C/O Jean Rock, 3182 Waiteville Road, Waiteville, WV 24984.