Woodrum, Shirley “Pete” Meredith

Shirley Meredith “Pete” Woodrum, 84, of Radford, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. He was a brick mason.

He was preceded in death on Oct. 31, 2019, by his wife of 60 years, Peggy Ann Overstreet Woodrum; his parents, Davis and Myrtle Woodrum; four brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include his children, Russell (Debbie) Woodrum of Pulaski, Punkin (Charlie) Meeks of Radford, Kelly Woodrum of Radford, Eric (Renee) Woodrum of Pulaski, and Clancy (Courtney) Woodrum of Portland, Maine; grandchildren Chris Meeks, Craig (Jennifer) Meeks, Caleb (Kellen) Meeks, Brenna Woodrum, Logan Woodrum, Chase Woodrum and Tyler Mills; great grandchildren Annika “Rerun” Meeks and Zaiden “Brutus” Meeks; sisters Reba Emerson of Wisconsin and Jane Epperly of Pulaski; and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held today, Feb. 19, 2020, at 5 p.m. at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford.

