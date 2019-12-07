Smith,Kerri Gardner

Kerri Gardner Smith, 51, of Blacksburg, died, Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019. She was born in Radford, Va. on November 25, 1968. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Clarence Gardner. She was employed at Blacksburg Police Dept. for the last 30 years, and was a life member of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad. She was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of the USA. She is survived by her mother, Patti Gardner, sisters, Traci Gardner, Holli Gardner Drewry, brother, Noel Gardner, niece, Kelli Drewry Morgan, nephew, Eryk Drewry, as well as her Blacksburg Emergency Responders and Girl Scout Family.

Memorial services were conducted Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Blacksburg Baptist Church with the Dr. Tommy McDearis officiating. The family received friends immediately following the service at the church. The family requests all Police, Fire, Rescue Squad and Girl Scouts wear their uniform in Kerri’s Memory to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Blacksburg Police Dept. for Be Safe Blacksburg, 200 Clay St. SW, Blacksburg, Va. 24060. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.