Shaver, Joyce Jacqueline

Joyce Jacqueline Shaver, 82, of Blacksburg, died, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Highland Ridge Rehab Center. She was born in Giles County, Va., on March 22, 1937, to the late William Harold and Phoebe Merrix Shaver. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Paulette S. Kinsley. Joyce became the caregiver of the family, taking care of all the needs. She is survived by her brother, Gairey Shafer, a sister, Charlotte S. Albert, a niece, Carrie Ann Hawks and her husband, Richard, a great-niece, Deanna Hawks, and numerous other family relatives.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ryan Schaeffer officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Gardens of the New River Valley.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the service at the McCoy Funeral Home 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.