Roop, Elsa “Punky” Barringer

Elsa “Punky” Barringer Roop, 81, of Indian Valley, Va., formerly of Blacksburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her residence.

Born on March 13, 1938, in Roanoke, she was the daughter of the late John Martin Barringer, Jr., and Elsa Virginia Gudheim Barringer.

Words are inadequate to capture or contain the humble, generous, and kind person who quietly made the lives of those around her better for years. She had a razor sharp wit that meant time with her would always make you laugh. She was a unique and colorful individual, and she was treasured by all those who knew her. She will be missed desperately.

Surviving are children Adrienne Barringer Turner (Linda Hunt), Erin Turner (Randy Yoho), Robin King, and Allyn Turner; stepson Mark Roop and chosen daughter Emily Barbee; grandchildren Jessica Smith, Thomas King, Isaac McKinnon and Eva Toor; sisters Margaret Young (Don) and Anne White (Ian); nephews Ben and Duncan White and niece Hannah Harniess; four great grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.

Services and interment are private.

Arrangements are by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg, VA.