Robinson, Mark Eugene

Mark Eugene Robinson, 58, of Christiansburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. He was employed with Adams Construction Company. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Robinson.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth “Libby” Robinson; daughters and sons-in-law, Brittany and Ryan Odom of Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Kayla Robinson of Florida; brother Jeff Robinson of Portugal; and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be private

The Robinson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.