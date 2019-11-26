Parris, III, Hearl Hoyt “Trey”

Hearl Hoyt Parris III, “Trey”, 31, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at his home in Boones Mill. He was employed with Haley Toyota. Trey was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Patricia S. Parris; and maternal grandmother, Jewell White Rupe.

Trey’s happiest days in life were with his many teammates playing football, from sandlot thru high school and some college. He always had his family’s and friend’s back and had one of the best and biggest smiles.

Survivors include his father and stepmother, Hoyt, Jr. and Denise Parris of Roanoke; mother and her fiancé, Cindy Rupe Dickerson and Brian Dobbins of Dublin; brother and fiancée, Seth Parris and Amber Jones of Radford; stepbrothers, Tyler Matusevich and Kayloni and Jordan Matusevich and Brittany, all of Roanoke; paternal grandfather, Hoyt Parris, Sr. of Roanoke; maternal grandfather, Harold Rupe of Pulaski; his fiancé and her daughter, Kasey Cornett and Aaliyah of Roanoke; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford with Rev. Jim Asbury officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

The Parris family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.