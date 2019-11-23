Mize, Jacob Clifford

Jacob Clifford Mize, 79, of Blacksburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. He was retired from Harvey’s Chevrolet where he worked in the body shop. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Ada Virginia Mize; and two brothers, Rex and Don.

Survivors include the love of his life for 41 years, Margaret “Bunny” Walker of Blacksburg; sons, Brad Mize of Christiansburg, and Keith (Linda) Mize of Salem; daughters, Melissa (Phillip) Linkous of Radford, and Monica Dove and Michael Giles of Pearisburg; four grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Karen) Mize of Durham, N.C.; sisters, Phyllis (James) Viars, and Kay (Larry) Viars, all of Max Meadows, and Tammy Gravley of Wytheville; and many other relatives and friends.

The family received friends on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services began at 1 p.m. Interment followed in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The Mize family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.