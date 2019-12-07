Martin, Opal McClure

Opal McClure Martin, 96, of Salem, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. Opal was preceded to her eternal resting place by her husband of 57 years, James Hamilton Martin, her parents, McKinley and Bertha McClure, and other precious family members.

She was born in McDowell County, West Virginia. A strong advocate of education, Opal was awarded two Masters Degrees from Radford University and taught throughout her career at Christiansburg Primary School, Glenvar Elementary and Librarian at Cave Spring Junior High. She was a life-long learner and member of Delta Kappa Gamma. Opal’s Mother was a teacher in West Virginia. Opal was a strong, independent woman long before it became fashionable. She enjoyed reading, musical lyrics, poetry, gardening, traveling, square dancing, ballroom dancing, exercising and spending time with family. She was Past President of the Roanoke Woman’s Club. She served as Ambassador of the international Friendship Force.

Opal traveled and made friends all over the world in Russia, Australia, Iceland, Germany, England, Ireland, Scotland, and Japan. As a woman of strong faith in God, she was an active member of Salem Baptist Church.

Opal is survived by her children Lois Underwood (Ronald), Glenn Martin, Janice Powell and Karen Crawford (Gary), and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Opal was the last surviving sibling.

The family received friends on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 and a funeral service followed in the chapel of Horne Funeral Home with Pastor Darren Landon officiating. Interment followed in the mausoleum at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

“is dòcha gun èirich an rathad gus coinneachadh riut”

The family would like to thank Palative Care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and The Oaks Assisted Living.