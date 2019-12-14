Lewis, Curtis Hayden

Curtis ”Pickle” Hayden Lewis, 89, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home in Radford. He was retired from Lynchburg Foundry with 36 years of service and was a U. S. Air Force Veteran. “Pickle” was a member of VFW Post #776 and volunteered many hours with Senior Services Meals on Wheels. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Sarah Lewis; and the only woman he ever loved, his wife, Elsie Pugh Lewis.

He is survived by nieces, Teresa Simpkins and Anne Chrisman, both of Radford, Jackie Lemon of Blacksburg, and Beth Valeral of LeFeria, Texas; nephews, George Pugh of California and C. E. Pugh III of Iowa; and many, many great nieces and nephews and good friends.

The family would like to thank Intrepid Hospice for their kind and loving care of Pickle.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Wendy Wilson and Rev. Dennis Martin officiating. Interment will follow in West View Cemetery in Radford where members of VFW Post #776 will conduct military graveside rites.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Unity Christian Church.

The Lewis family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.