Keffer, Margaret Elizabeth Grissom

Margaret Elizabeth Grissom Keffer, 94, of Blacksburg, and a resident of Radford Health and Rehabilitation Center, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Nov. 23, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Keffer, Jr.; her father, Leo Edwin Grissom; her mother, Mary Kathren Cook; two sisters, Kathleen Lovern and Virginia Bost; a brother, Samuel “Bud” Grissom; and a grandson, James Kendall Bess. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn E. Bess and her husband, William Rodney Bess of Radford; two sons, James L. Keffer, III and his wife, Carolyn F. Keffer of Mathews County; and Raymond Keffer of Blacksburg; grandsons David Bess, Christopher Keffer, Adam Bess and Gregory Keffer; great-grandchildren, Ashley Bess Smith, Grace Bess, Madison Keffer and Carter Keffer; three great-great-grandchildren, Olivia, Rylee and Liam Smith; a very close friend, Donna Webber; and many nieces and nephews.

She worked for more than 10 years at Virginia Tech as a food lab technician.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel.