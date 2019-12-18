Jones, Virginia Ann (Shang) McMahan

Virginia Ann (Shang) McMahan Jones, 89, of Blacksburg went to be with her heavenly father and the love of her life, Denny M. Jones, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She was born in Montgomery County on Sept. 24, 1930 to the late William Carl and Greeta Davis McMahan.

She was also preceded in death by her infant sister, Nancy Ellen McMahan, and her brother, Irvin (Bubba) McMahan. She retired from communication network service at Virginia Tech. She is survived by her sister-in-law Barbara McMahan; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends and caregivers, Judy Lilly, Pat Worrell, and their families.

A special thanks to good Samaritan Hospice and English Meadows, Christiansburg staff. A remembrance service was held Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in the McCoy Funeral Home. Private burial followed in Westview cemetery in Blacksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.