Hetherington, Martha Wingfield

Martha Wingfield Hetherington, 92, of Radford, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

She was born in Canton, Ga., to the late John Henry and Lillie May Wingfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, three sisters, her loving husband, Charles Franklin Hetherington, and her son-in-law Robert Kenneth Harrison.

She leaves behind her two loving daughters: Sylvia H. Austin and husband Douglas of Radford and Betty Jean Harrison of Belleville, Ill.; three grandchildren: Kena Marie Austin and Robert Colley of Radford, Kimberly Schubert and husband Mike of Belleville, Ill., and Robert Scott Harrison, also of Belleville; four great-grandchildren: Cody, Josie, Zachary and Dylan Schubert of Belleville.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 6-8 at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan.18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Horne Funeral Home chapel.

Interment will follow at the Highland Memorial Gardens mausoleum with the Rev. Greg Harrell and the Rev. Jim Sasser officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation of Virginia; Blue Ridge; 4910 Valley View Blvd., Suite 212; Roanoke Va. 24012 or the Christiansburg Rescue Squad.