Green, Thomas Herman

Thomas Herman Green, 66, of Radford, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. He was a U. S. Navy veteran and was self-employed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Thomas Green and Augustine Mills.

Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Jacquelon Green; a son, Thomas Warren of Virginia Beach; daughters Lisa Green of N.C. and Elna Smith of Portsmouth; a stepdaughter, Angela of N. C.; brothers Curtis Tolliver of Radford and Michael Green of Christiansburg; a sister, A. Dominica Green of Christiansburg; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the First Baptist Church on Rock Road in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. C. Coles Casey officiating.

The Green family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.