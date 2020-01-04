Graham, Paul Pannell

Paul Pannell Graham, 83, of Blacksburg, went to meet Jesus on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at New River Valley Medical Center.

He was born in Christiansburg on May 31, 1936 to the late Eugene Paul and Hazel Pannell Graham. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Leola Westmoreland Graham; a sister, Louise Grubb; and a nephew Donnie Grubb.

He was Associate Professor Emeritus and researcher in Food Science at Virginia Tech. His happiness was found in serving the Lord, in his family, and through generosity to others.

He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Tammy and Greg Wright; Cathy Ann Graham; grandchildren Anna Trometer and husband, Greg; Stephen Wright and wife, Melissa; Tabitha Mesa and husband, Josue; great-grandchildren Jack, Lucy, Autumn, Isabelle, Hope and Clark; brother and sister-in-law Ted and Becky Graham; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy Graham, Teresa and Steve Pettus; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Jackie Westmoreland, Sonny and Nancy Westmoreland, Donnie and Sue Westmoreland and Tommy Westmoreland; and a nephew, Tommie Grubb and wife, Cindy.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Souther and the Rev. Dewey O. Weaver, Jr., officiating. Burial followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Christiansburg. The family received friends Thursday from 1 p.m. until service time at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.