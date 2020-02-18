Foresman, Ernestine J.

Ernestine J. Foresman departed this life on Feb. 10, 2020, in Crozet, Va. She was born in Bluefield, W.Va. to Willie A. and Ernest V. Johnson. She married George Foresman in Bluefield, and they moved to Pearisburg, Va., for a few years where she worked for Appalachian Power before moving to Blacksburg.

She was a graduate of Weaver School of Real Estate and earned professional designations of GRI, CRS, and CRA. She became a well-known real estate broker, and was president of Raines Real Estate for 28+ years. She was a past president of the New River Board of Real Estate, as well as regional vice president for the Farm and Land Brokers.

She was active in the community, and was a member of the Blacksburg United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. She also served multiple years on numerous boards and councils including the Radford Carillion NRV Hospital Board, the Carillion Foundation Board, First Union Bank Board, First National Bank Advisory Board, the NRV Health Foundation Board and the Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business Advisory Board.

She was a founding member of the Virginia Tech Women and Leadership in Philanthropy Council. She was active in the Blacksburg Chamber of Commerce and served as chamber president. She was a founding member of the Montgomery County Economic Development Commission and was chairman for one year.

Among her many awards were Realtor of the Year, Platinum Award for Achievement by the NRV Board of Realtors, the Realtor Ethics Award, Business Woman of the Year, Montgomery County Chamber Citizen of the Year and many national awards from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Eleanor L. Wagoner, Eunice E. Howell and Eula Mae Powers, and her brother, Edwin L. Johnson. Her beloved husband of 47 years, George E. Foresman, a local pharmacist and owner of Gables Pharmacy died Sept 20, 2001.

She was also predeceased by the second love of her life, husband William H. Hahn of Devon, Penn. She is survived by her son, David E. Foresman and his wife, Carla; daughter, Pamela Foresman Rodeheaver and her husband, George, two grandsons, Jarred T. Foresman and Dillon R. Foresman, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her loving memory to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, Va. 22911 and/or the Interfaith Food Pantry in Blacksburg, 706 Harding Ave, Blacksburg, Va. 24060.

The family is under the care of Teague Funeral Home, 2260 Ivy Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903.