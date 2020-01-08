Burton, Frances Colleen Carroll

Frances Colleen Carroll Burton, 82, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was retired from Walmart where she enjoyed greeting people.

Survivors include her sons, David Burton of Georgia, Richard Burton of Radford, and Allen (Tammy) Burton of Pearisburg; her daughters, Diane Zittle of Texas and Debbie (Ronnie) Mills of Dublin; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a special niece, Sonja (Doug) Mayberry of Dublin; and many other relatives and friends.

The family received friends on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services began at 3 p.m. Interment followed in Hickman Cemetery in Pulaski County.

The Burton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.