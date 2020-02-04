Blue, Samuel Abrun

Samuel Abrun Blue, our beloved husband and daddy went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. He was born in Radford on March 23, 1927.

Sam was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Beatrice Altizer Blue; a daughter Deborah Bea Blue; father and mother, John and Willie Blue; a grandson, Abrun; a sister, Ruth Callahan; a brother, Bobby Blue; and a sister-in-law, Norma Suarez.

Sam is survived by his wife, Carmen Blue of Tucson; daughters Cherry Arney and Linda Blue of Virginia., and Maria Berceda, Mary Ellen Lopez, and Maria D. L. Villa of Arizona; sons Tim Costigan and Phillip Bland of Va., and Augie Rivera of Ariz.; sister, Retha Wohlford of Va.; brothers-in-law, Eddie Altizer of Virginia; and Juan, Ralph, Frank, Bobby, Fred, Mike and Nacho of Arizona; sisters-in-law Olga, Guerra, Elizabeth and Hilda of Arizona; grandchildren Lonnie (Leila) Meade, Carmen (Jeremy) Gravely, Samantha Keith, Cara (Bryan) Gibson and Adam Blue; also grandchildren Sigi, Nathan, Mike, Brandon, Lorenzo, Eli, Ryan, Amarise, Omar, Brooklyn and Mario of Arizona; great grandchildren Kiona, Alayna, Audra (Lawerence), Tai, Corey, Chloe, Camden, Hannah, Kaden, Parker, Aubriana and Aria; a great-great grandchild, Ella; a special friend, Patricia Hatcher; and many nieces and nephews.

Sam proudly served in the United States Army and was a WWII veteran. He retired from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant. He loved to sing and sang in a gospel quartet, play the harmonica, travel and spend time with his family and friends.

He played football for the Radford Bobcats and loved sports. Sam loved to tell others of Jesus and all He had done for him. Sam wanted everyone to experience the love of God and receive Christ as their Savior.

In lieu of flowers, any contribution toward funeral expenses would be appreciated.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Roger Graves, Sr., officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow in West View Cemetery in Radford.

The Blue family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.