Blankenship, Earnest DeWayne

Earnest DeWayne Blankenship, 48, of Pulaski, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his home. He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Harmon Blankenship; his grandmother, Sarah Jane Harmon; his grandfather, Scott “Bud” Harmon; and an uncle, Roger “Dale” Harmon.

Survivors include his daughter, Chelsea JoAnn Blankenship of Salem; a sister and brother-in-law, Missy and Mark Elliott of Christiansburg; nephews Cameron (Angelia) Arnold of Dublin, Cory Arnold of Radford, and Pvt. Dustin Arnold of Washington; a niece, Keirstin Arnold of North Carolina.; aunts Drema (Zane) Bradley of Snowville and Gwen Pauley of South Carolina.; great-nieces and great-nephews Kendra Arnold of Dublin, Chad Wade Arnold of Christiansburg and Eli Akers of North Carolina.; cousins Cody (Gini) Bradley, and Rory Bradley of Radford, Wyatt Bradley and Rae Lynn Bradley of Christiansburg, Crystal Harmon of Dublin, Danielle (Jerrod) Miller of Christiansburg, and Rhonda Burton-French of Bland; and many more relatives and friends.

DeWayne was loved by many and will be missed but never forgotten.

Friends are welcome to join the family in a celebration of life service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Newbern Church of God.

The Blankenship family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.