Alvarez, Rosa Maria

Rosa Maria Alvarez, 81, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Roanoke. She was born in Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Julia Alvarez.

Survivors include her daughters, Miriam Youngberg of Christiansburg, Ivette Maldonado of Yonkers, N.Y., and Carmen Ortega of Wingdale, N. Y.;her sons, Carlos E. Maldonado of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jose A. Maldonado of Brandenburg, Ky.; a brother, Appy, of Florida.; sister, Heriberta Maldonado of N.J.; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a great-great- grandson; and many other relatives and friends.

A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Sunrise Burial Park in Radford.

The Alvarez family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.