Alderman, Robert Cameron

Robert Cameron Alderman was born April 17, 1967, in Radford and died on Nov. 25, 2019. He worked many years at Federal Mogul in Blacksburg. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ray Alderman; a sister, Cynthia Dawn Alderman; and a brother, Craig Alan Alderman.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara Alderman; a sister, Christina Catron and her husband Tim Catron; nieces Caysey Catron of Wytheville and Sarah Catron of Rural Retreat; his fiancée, Angie Roberts and her children, Ashley (Brandon) Malcom and Wesley Roberts, all of McCoy; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family received friends on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services followed with the Rev. Ronnie Duncan and the Rev. Don Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to the American Heart Association, the American Diabetes Association or to the charity of your choice.

The Alderman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.