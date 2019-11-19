Upcoming Events:

Saturday, Nov. 23:

Volunteers Needed for United Way

Volunteers needed for annual holiday food drive. All food drives will held in front of Kroger in Christiansburg; 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.- 4-8 volunteers needed; 2 -5 p.m. – 4- 8 volunteers needed.

Local nonprofit organization hosting Adoption Celebration

Adoption Celebration on National Adoption Day

DePaul Community Resources, along with partner agencies, will host an Adoption Celebration on National Adoption Day to spread its message of hope and belonging.

“Celebrating Family Moments: The Joys, the Challenges, and the Unexpected” will be a chance to celebrate families formed through adoption and to raise awareness of the need for more foster/adoptive families. Along with DePaul, the event is being hosted by Department of Social Service agencies from Pulaski County, Giles County, Floyd County, Radford City, and Montgomery County. Adoptive and foster/adoptive families will be in attendance. Some will share their experiences with adoption and their messages of inspiration. Event will also highlight the services available for foster and adoptive families, such as Post-Adoption Support Services, or PASS; 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.; New River Community College, Edwards Hall Room 117; Dublin.

Sunday, Nov. 24:

NAACP meeting

General Body meeting of the Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County NAACP will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Old Hill School Community Center, 570 High Street in Christiansburg. All are welcome. For additional information contact us at 540-382 6751 or info@mrfnaacp.org.

Sunday Dec. 8:

Cookie and Caroling Party

It’s almost that most wonderful time of the year again! The Arc of the NRV is hosting our annual Cookie and Caroling Party with singer/songwriter Leslie Brooks. The event will be held 4-6 p.m. at Blacksburg Christian Church, in their activity building which is off of Tom’s creek Rd (240 Watson Ave. Blacksburg). We will provide cookies and refreshments. Please come and sing with us! All ages and abilities welcome and the building is accessible.

On-going:

Susan V. Lockwood: “Retrospective – a 20 Year Photographic Journey”

More than 50 framed images taken by Radford photographer Susan V. Lockwood are being showcased in a continuing exhibition at the Virginia Tech Holzman Alumni Center, located on the same level as Preston’s and the Inn at VT on the VT campus. Concluding Jan. 31, 2020, the show features a myriad of subject matter, including many award-winning pieces. All are very limited editions framed using acid-free archival materials. Black and white along with color photographs will be shown. Regular gallery hours are 8-5 (M-F) and for special hours during home football games call 540-231-2141.

Fund-raising for Radford Festival of Lights

Radford Chamber of Commerce and Festival of Lights Committee looking for businesses and community members to help make Radford festive for the holiday season. They would appreciate donations to purchase new decorations. Make a donation payable to the Radford Chamber. Please include in the memo line, “Christmas Lights” to ensure donation goes towards the decorations. Time is of the essence to give the Electrical Department enough time to schedule installation for the holiday season.”

Christiansburg Leaf Collection

The Town of Christiansburg is offering its annual Loose Leaf Collection service to residents weekdays from Nov. 4 through Dec. 20, weather permitting. Public Works crews will only collect piles of loose leaves; leaves placed in bags will not be accepted. Please do not place pile of loose leaves in a way that blocks sidewalks, sanitary sewers, solid waste carts, drainage ditches or utility meter boxes.

Crafting Group

Christiansburg Helping Hands is a group of crafters coming together every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Christiansburg Rec Center. We make items for various needs in our community. Please feel free to join us for a fun afternoon of knitting, crocheting or sewing (your choice), as well as connect with some new friends and make a difference in our community. For more information contact Tina at knitpic@aol.com.

VFW Scholarship Opportunity

The Meadowbrook Library and VFW Post 4920 and Auxiliary are working together to provide the opportunity for students to enter for the VFW Scholarships-Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy. These are open for students in grades 6-12. These scholarships can be worth up to $30,000 but you have to enter to be eligible. Entry forms and instructions are available at the Meadowbrook Library.

Storytime at the Radford Public Library

Come join us for weekly storytimes at the library! Storytimes are designed to promote pre-reading skills and a love of books. We share books, finger-plays, songs, and other activities that parents and caregivers can repeat at home. No sign-up required, just drop in! Ages 0-2: Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 – 10:30 a.m.; Ages 3 and up: Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 – 11:45 a.m.

Community Health Center of the NRV helps adults access VA health coverage

As of Jan. 1, 2019, new health coverage for adults covers more people. If you work in retail, construction, childcare, landscaping, food service or many of the jobs that don’t offer health insurance, you may be able to get low-cost health insurance that includes regular preventive care and treatment for chronic health conditions. To find out if you’re eligible, phone the Community Health Center of the NRV (215 Roanoke Street) at 540 381-0820, or visit coverva.org

Montgomery Museum volunteer opportunities

A number of volunteer opportunities are available at the Montgomery Museum.

Docent: training is provided for individuals to staff the front office, answer calls, make sales, and interpret the history of the museum; events planning: planning and implementation of our major events annually, including Heritage Day, Mountains of Music, h’Arts on Main, Cruisin’ Christiansburg; Working with any of the committees: (Membership, Marketing, Events/Fundraising, Building Expansion, Building and Grounds); research with genealogy projects: working with the genealogy team; gardening: working in the garden with Virginia Master Gardeners. Contact 540.382.5644 and visit www.montgomerymuseum.org

Pre-1940s schools exhibit seeks contributions

The Montgomery Museum of Art and History is celebrating an upcoming new exhibit at the museum on the history of schools in Montgomery County with a series of school photos this month. If you’d like to contribute to the museum’s collection of pre-1940 photos of county schools, please contact the museum curator, Sherry Wyatt, at collections@montgomerymuseum.org.

Art in Miss Jessie’s Gallery & Front Desk

All Month of November, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Featuring the sculpture, drawings, paintings, and graphics of artist Ling Jie Gu, who seeks to find meaning in the natural world land translate it into a comprehensible format for her audience to enjoy. The pieces are either anecdotes of her imagination, or merely studies of how the natural world operates. She seeks to translate these things into a common lingo. Don’t miss her high energy show!

Cards for Veterans

All Month of November, at the Christiansburg Library. Make a card for a veteran. Cards will be forwarded to a non-profit organization that supports the military who will then send them out.

Conversation Starters

All Month of November, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Be sure to answer the latest thought-provoking question on our whiteboard near the entrance. We’ll ask a new question several times a week.

Pluribus Unum

All Month of November, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Looking for something to do? Come in and help put together a 1,000 piece puzzle.

Facebook Recipe Swap!

All Month of November, at the Christiansburg Library. Share your favorite recipe ideas on our Facebook Page all month long and discover new recipes.

Help the Veterans with your donations

All Month of November, at the Christiansburg Library

The Christiansburg Library is a collection point for items needed at the VA Medical Center in Salem. Bring your donations of the following items to the library during November: deodorant, denture adhesive, 3 in 1 body wash/shampoo/conditioner, body lotion, toothpaste, nail clippers, sweatpants, sweatshirts, t-shirts (size M, L, XL) , and new baseball caps. Co-Sponsored by Elliston-Shawsville Post 4920 & Auxiliary.

Help the Veterans with your donations

All month at the Meadowbrook Public Library. Supplies will be provided for you to make a card thanking a Veteran for his/her service. Let them know you appreciate their service and their sacrifice for our freedom. Place your cards inside the red, white, and blue mail box in the library. Cards will be delivered to the Veterans at the Salem VA Center before November 11 (Veterans Day). Co-sponsored by Elliston- Shawsville VFW Post 4920 & Auxiliary and Meadowbrook Public Library.

Junior Artist Program

All Month of November, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Become a Junior Artist and earn a sketchbook! Just pick up an art card at the front desk, visit Miss Jessie’s Gallery, answer a few questions, then return your signed card to the front desk for a bookmark. Complete five cards, and you will get your very own artist sketchbook. Parental assistance is encouraged, particularly for the littlest Junior Artists!