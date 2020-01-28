Radford Visitor’s Center leads public art effort

Public art has been exponentially increasing in the City of Radford over the past year, mainly due to the efforts of Radford Tourism Coordinator Deb Cooney and the Radford Visitor’s Center.

“The Radford Visitor’s Center is thrilled to announce the installation of numerous pieces of Dorothy Gillespie art in our community,” said Cooney in a recent Facebook post, seen here helping to install one of the pieces on Tyler Avenue. “Keep an eye out, you never know where it’s going to pop up next! (#VisitRadford #publicart #artmakessense).”

Pieces of art that have been installed in the city for awhile have also caught the eye of the public, including “Waiting for the Train of Thought” by Charlie Brouwer, which someone recently added a scarf to to combat the cold weather.

“It’s soo cold (how cold is it?)…that even our public art needs to bundle up,” quipped Cooney.

“Waiting for the Train of Thought” is located on West Main Street adjacent to the Kollmorgen parking lot and is one of four sculptures made possible in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.