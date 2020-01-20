Pets of the week

Pets of the week9Facebook Twitter Email Print Rebel did his best impression of an Elvis Presley lip curl for his portrait. Meet this good boy and you may discover you can’t help falling in love. This 8-year-old gets along with just about anyone and anything—cats, other dogs, kids, and strangers included. Also, he isn’t much of a hound dog but more of a Labrador retriever. Stop by the Animal Care and Adoption Center to visit Rebel.Penny came to the center in October and hopes to find a furever home soon. She’s a petite gal who loves to nuzzle legs, hands, and, well… anything really. ACAC staffers say she’s one of the sweetest cats. Recently Penny had some dental work done, leaving her toothless and occasionally with her tongue sticking out but that doesn’t stop her from enjoying life.