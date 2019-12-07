Pets of the week

Pets of the week6Facebook Twitter Email Print Young Haylow is missing an eye but that doesn’t stop her from enjoying life. She’s curious and likes to check out what’s happening around her. She does well with children as well as other cats and dogs. She came to the animal care and adoption center with a buddy, Milo, who is happier when Haylow is nearby. They share a cat condo together at the Center.Heyyyy. Lancelot could easily win a blue ribbon for being the happiest dog. He’s playful and loves life. Squeak a toy and he’s ready to jump for it. He enjoys putting his nose to the ground and sniffing, well … everything. He also gets along with other dogs and is good with kids. Stop by the center to meet this good boy.