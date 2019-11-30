Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week3Facebook Twitter Email Print Young Flannigan has been a resident of the Animal Care and Adoption Center since early October but he would love to be home for the holidays—purrmanently! He’s a very sweet boy who enjoys being petted and, as shown in his photo, curling up on a blanket. Meet Flannigan and you may find your purrfect match.Three-year-old Mazie is ready to find her furever home. While she may need a little time to warm up to strangers and unknown environments, once she’s comfortable, she’s a happy, curious gal. Mazie is also crate trained and has lived in a home with another dog. Stop by to visit Mazie at the Center, open Monday-Friday 11-6 p.m. and weekends 11-4 p.m.