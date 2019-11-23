Pets of the Week

Pets of the Week3Facebook Twitter Email Print Pistachio is one of a baker’s dozen guinea pigs at the center looking for homes. He’s a little shy but just needs some reassurance and a cuddle to make him more comfortable. Pistachio is about a year old. (Guinea pigs have a life span of 4-8 years.) Visit the center if you’re interested in adopting one of these smaller “pocket pets.”Marley Craig is looking for his purrfect match. This handsome boy enjoys giving and receiving affection. He wants humans who will love when he nuzzles against their legs or nudges their hands to ask for a chin scratch. Stop by the Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet this sweet, friendly tabby.