KFC Foundation awards Christiansburg resident with national employee scholarship

Jessica Martin, a shift supervisor at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Christiansburg, has been awarded a $2,500 scholarship through the KFC Foundation to help with her college tuition.

This year, 600 employees at KFC restaurants across the country have been awarded more than $1.3 million in college tuition assistance from the KFC Foundation. Through a competitive selection process, Martin was chosen as a winner via the REACH Educational Grant Program, which helps KFC restaurant employees in the United States pursue their educational dreams at four-year and two-year colleges, including trade/vocational and graduate schools.

Jessica has been a member of the Bacon Enterprises family since 2017. She started her career as a cashier and then moved up to become part of the management team earlier this year. Jessica will be graduating this month from New River Community College with a triple major in film audio, video production and education with a focus on world languages. She also minored in Japanese.

Jessica is the president of Phi Theta Kappa sorority, the two-year college National Honor Society. She has been taking 15 credit hours every semester all the while working, volunteering and taking care of her mother.

Jessica will be attending Webster University in St Louis next August where she will be pursuing a PHD in education.

“Jessica has been an integral part of our team for a few years now,” said John Freedman, director of operations for Bacon Enterprises. “She has won the reach grant once before and it is no surprise that she is a repeat winner. Jessica takes the time to ensure that her fellow team members are having a great day while also taking care of our guests with hospitality that beams with pride. Jessica’s pride exudes in everything she does, and we couldn’t be happier for her for winning the Reach Grant. We look forward to Jessica’s future contributions to both Bacon Enterprises and the community.”

The program takes inspiration from Colonel Harland Sanders and his passion for helping people be their best selves through education.