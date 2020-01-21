Griffith welcomes 33 new jobs, $12 million investment in Pulaski County

Pulaski County will be the beneficiary of a $12 million investment by Patton Logistics, LLC.

The company plans to establish a new logistics and warehousing operation in the New River Valley Commerce Park, creating 33 new jobs. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) attended the economic development announcement.

“With the arrival of Patton Logistics, Pulaski County proves once again that it is open for business,” said Griffith. “This growing family-owned American company plans to invest $12 million and create 33 new jobs providing transportation and logistics solutions to its customers. I welcome Patton Logistics to the New River Valley and look forward to the new economic opportunities it will create.”