Greenbrook TMS Therapy brings cutting edge technological treatment for depression to Christiansburg

A Thursday afternoon ribbon cutting launched a new era for the treatment of depression in Christiansburg and the New River Valley.

The occasion was the formal opening of Greenbrook TMS Therapy at 2045 N. Franklin St. in Christiansburg. TMS stands for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, an FDA- and insurance-approved non-sedating, non-invasive, non-drug treatment for major depressive disorder. The Christiansburg location is the company’s nineteenth in Virginia, according to regional director Bryce Neumann. It is the fourth in Southwest Virginia with other centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Roanoke.

TMS therapy offers treatment for depression that is truly revolutionary. The device delivers magnetic pulses to specific areas of the brain known to regulate mood. A typical session lasts 18 to 20 minutes, and patients can immediately return to their normal routine, including driving.

More than two million TMS treatments have been performed since the procedure was granted FDA clearance with few side effects. Those who do experience side effects, the most common of which is mild scalp discomfort, find they generally diminish by the end of a treatment session.

A typical treatment course consists of 30 to 36 sessions conducted over a 6- to 9-week period with five treatments per week. Every treatment begins with a consultation and a psychiatric pre-assessment. Psychiatrist Joseph Iskandar is the medical director for the Christiansburg location.