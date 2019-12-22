Governor allocates $101 million in proposed budget for new RU Center

Governor Ralph Northam’s proposed 2020-2022 Biennial Budget was released Tuesday with an allocation of $101 million to Radford University for construction of the Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity as part of a larger higher education bond package.

Northam said the proposed budget puts a strong focus on education at every level.

“This historic budget moves Virginia forward, by investing in learning at all levels—from early childhood education, to K-12, to colleges and universities.,” he said. “This includes the Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity, and I am excited to see it help shape the future of Radford and Southwest Virginia.”

According to the University,The Center “represents the largest capital construction in the history of Radford University in terms of total project funding and square footage. The Center will replace existing space for the College of Visual and Performing Arts, specifically McGuffey and Porterfield Halls, and also create interdisciplinary student spaces serving the Waldron College of Health and Human Services and the Artis College of Science and Technology.”

Before funding would be made available for the project, approval by the General Assembly, as part of the 2020 session, is required followed by the Governor’s signature.

Delegate Chris Hurst said he will be an advocate for the project in the General Assembly.

“Working closely with my colleagues in the General Assembly, I will fully advocate for this project and other priorities that will significantly enhance the learning environment at Radford University,”Hurst said.

President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. said he looks forward to helping the project move forward.

“On behalf of Radford University students, faculty and staff, both current and future, I express my heartfelt appreciation to Governor Northam for including the Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity in his proposed budget,”said Hemphill. “I look forward to continuing work with the General Assembly and other state officials to advocate for Radford University and this critical project.”

Additionally, the proposed budget includes $1,269,200 in new financial aid funding for Radford University in FY 2021 and an additional $1,269,200, totaling $2,538,400, in FY 2022.

“This funding will support Radford University’s shared mission of keeping education affordable, accessible and attainable for all students,”according to a statement by the University. “As one of the Commonwealth’s lowest total cost providers with high-quality educational experiences, combined with a high number of in-state undergraduate students, financial aid is vital to the success of Radford University’s students.”

President Hemphill said, “I am very encouraged by these developments for our campus and our community. Furthermore, I remain optimistic that our vision for the Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity will come to life and our focus on student engagement and success will continue to grow due to support from the Commonwealth of Virginia.”