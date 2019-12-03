Glencoe Mansion to Host Holiday Open House

RADFORD, VA—The Glencoe Mansion will offer an opportunity Thursday, Dec. 5, for some one-of-a-kind holiday shopping with its holiday open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The mansion will be debuting the newly redesigned Glencoe Gallery Gift Shop. Local musicians and writers will be on hand with their CDs and books. Gift ideas from the shop include jewelry, art, photographic cards, jams, metal work, antiques and vintage items.

JBR Vineyards will sell wine by the glass and will have full bottles for sale.

The museum will be done up in holiday style to reflect Christmases past. Visitors will take a walk through Christmases from the Edwardian era through the Jazz Age. The dining room of the mansion will be sponsored and designed by the Events Department of New River Valley RENT-ALL, highlighting how event coordinator Randy Kirchner can make any event special.

The Christmas displays, which can be seen through January 5, are possible through loans from Sarah and Ralph Arthur, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts and Billy Simpkins.

Featured authors Thursday include Chelsea Adams, Grace Toney Edwards, Donia Eley, Simone Poirier-Bures, Tim Poland and Jessee Ring. Featured musicians include Tim and Georgeanne Lavery, Bruce Mahin and Robert Trent.