Glencoe Mansion goes back in time for Holiday Open House

Glencoe Museum’s Holiday Open House will feature decorations from the Edwardian era through the Jazz Age.

Heather Bell

RADFORD — Visitors will be transported to Christmas past for Glencoe Mansion and Museum’s upcoming Holiday Open House.

“The museum will be done up in holiday style to reflect Christmas past,” said Director Scott Gardner. “You’ll feel like you’re walking through Christmas from the Edwardian era through the Jazz Age.”

“The Christmas displays, which can be seen through January 5, are possible through loans from Sarah and Ralph Arthur, Montgomery Museum and Billy Simpkins,” Gardner added.

Local businesses, authors and musicians are coming together to make the event special, and Garner adds the gift shop has been newly designed and has increased merchandise just in time for the gift-giving season.

“Let the Glencoe Mansion help get you into the holiday spirit, and while you’re here check out some great holiday shopping ideas,” he said. “We’ll be debuting our newly redesigned Glencoe Gallery Gift Shop. Visit with local musicians and writers who have their CDs and books available. Many other gift ideas in our shop include: jewelry, art, photographic cards, jams, metal work, antiques and vintage items.”

The featured authors include Chelsea Adams, Grace Toney Edwards, Donia Eley, Simone Poirier-Bures, Tim Poland and Jessee Ring. The musicians featured include Tim and Georgeanne Lavery, Bruce Mahin and Robert Trent.

“The dining room of the mansion will be sponsored and designed by the Events Department of New River Valley RENT-ALL, highlighting how event coordinator Randy Kirchner can make your own event special,” said Gardner. “JBR Vineyards will be at the Holiday Open House selling wine by the glass. They’ll also have bottles available for sale, which makes for another great gift idea. JBR Vineyards is a family-owned and operated, local Virginia Farm Winery.”

The Holiday Open House is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Gardner also will be hosting a historical talk about Christmas at the Radford Public Library the following week.

“ ‘And To All A Good Night,’ Christmas Traditions Through the Ages” will be taking place at the Library on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Gardner will present on the roots of some of our most commonplace and familiar Christmas traditions.

“Christmas traditions may seem like they’ve been around for centuries, but most are less than 200 years old and many have yet to reach their century old mark,” said Gardner. “Some of our most iconic images, characters and songs from the collective American Christmas canon began life as clever marketing tools to promote products and show the power of a growing mass communication system.”

Join Scott Gardner as he explores how our American Christmas traditions developed from many different roots and regions into a shared holiday experience.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the library event; “although it will be geared more towards adults, people of all ages will find something to enjoy in this informative presentation,” states information from the library.