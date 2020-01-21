Dialogue on Race 2020 Winter Summit set for Saturday

As pictured above, the Dialogue on Race 2019 Winter Summit at Christiansburg Middle School drew a big crowd. An equally large crowd is expected for the 2020 winter summit Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Christiansburg Middle School, 1205 Buffalo Dr. in Christiansburg. Sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Coffee with Cops kicks the day off at 9 a.m. with the day’s program beginning at 10 a.m. The theme is the employment/income gap with large- and small-group interactions exploring the wealth gap. The day will include lunch and will conclude at 2:30 p.m. The winter summit is sponsored by the New Mountain Climbers Giving Circle, the Town of Blacksburg, Montgomery County Public Schools, the Virginia Tech Institute for Policy and Governance and the Center for Race & Social Policy Research.