Christiansburg High School welcomes community to breakfast with Santa

Christiansburg High School welcomes community to breakfast with Santa4Facebook Twitter Email Print The line was long to see Santa Saturday morning at Christiansburg High School’s breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. until noon. All proceeds benefited the school’s music department. Paisley Adkins, 9, tells Santa what she wants for Christmas this year, while Ginger Snap, an elf otherwise known as freshman Rose Griffith stands by. Santa’s gotta have an elf, you know.A team of elves welcomed everyone to Saturday’s breakfast with Santa. On school days, they are known as CHS students (L-R) Evan Cline, Hayden Kyle, Juliana Rosso, Adrianna Easter and Jackson Hatcher.Christmas music was provided at CHS’s breakfast with Santa by the Brass Works, folks who enjoy getting together to play every chance they get. They are (L-R) George Hemingway, band director David Miller, choir director Jeb Sturgill, Jeff Ritchie and Emily McNair.