Blacksburg’s Millstone Kitchen offers $20,000 for food entrepreneurs

Millstone Kitchen this week announced today a new program, “From Scratch,” designed to eliminate barriers to the success of Blacksburg-area food entrepreneurs. Included in the program is $20,000 to award new and existing food entrepreneurs to cover start-up costs.

From Scratch is a free series of six 3-hour classes held Thursday nights beginning Jan. 23, 2020. The deadline to apply is Jan 3, 2020. The program is designed to provide new and existing foodpreneurs with everything they need to know to get their businesses up and running in just six weeks. Taught by a team of local experts, topics include business planning, meeting food safety requirements, legal and accounting, marketing and promotion and finances and loans.

Participants who complete the entire series can qualify for funding of kitchen application fees, business license fees, inspection fees, BPCS and ServSafe certification fees and the first year of liability insurance. Foodpreneurs who participate in the series and submit a final business plan can win awards to cover additional start-up and early operating expenses such as kitchen rental fees and inventory costs.

“People have great ideas and amazing products, but without the business knowledge and financial support, it’s challenging to start a new business,” said Millstone Kitchen manager Jessica Schultz. “The board of Millstone Kitchen is excited to provide the key ingredients aspiring foodpreneurs need to be successful.”

Millstone Kitchen is a shared use commercial kitchen located in Blacksburg and operated by the nonprofit Live Work Eat Gather, Inc. The mission of Live, Work, Eat, Gather, Inc. is to cultivate and nourish the community through the support of local food and farms, the creation and growth of jobs, the security of a home and the gathering of friends and neighbors..

To register for the program, go to www.millstonekitchen.org and complete the application form or contact Jessica Schultz, Millstone Kitchen manager, at 540-315-9160 or

millstonekitchen@gmail.com with any questions.