Blacksburg to participate in Small Business Saturday

Downtown Blacksburg, Inc., has announced its participation in the tenth annual Small Business Saturday on November 30 to support independent businesses in downtown Blacksburg. Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate the small businesses that help support local neighborhoods. It is held every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Small Business Saturday has been embraced as part of the holiday shopping tradition as each year shoppers, businesses and public officials come together to Shop Small® and show their neighborhood pride.

Understanding the important contributions small businesses make to their communities, Downtown Blacksburg, Inc., encourages the greater Blacksburg area to come downtown to support the local small local businesses during this fun-filled, family-friendly special daylong event. The event will feature shopping and dining discounts, a free showing of “The Goonies” at the Lyric Theatre, performances by The Wilderness Road Chorus, story time with Joelle in the Main Street Inn and a free sustainable wrapping station hosted by Sustainable Blacksburg.

New this year: is the chance to enter to win a giant Shop Small bag full of downtown goodies valued at more than $500. No purchase is necessary to enter. Pick up a free ticket at the Downtown Blacksburg offices on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.. For more chances, collect raffle tickets with purchases at participating merchants on Saturday only.

Micah’s Backpack has once again partnered with Nest Realty & Kent Jewelers to bring the Gingerbread House Contest to Kent Square. Voting begins on November 30. Votes must be cast inside Kent Jewelers with all proceeds going to Micah’s Backpack.

The seventh annual Holiday Trees Display will begin Saturday in Kent Square. Vote for your favorite tree and be entered to win downtown gift certificates. Voting for gingerbread houses and the holiday trees ends on Dec 20. Winners will be announced on December 21 at the Lyric Theatre before the free showing of Elf.

Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith recognizes the importance of supporting local small businesses and has issued a proclamation urging all of Blacksburg to support Small Business Saturday.