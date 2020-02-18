TRUSTEE’S SALE OF 1814 3RD ST, RADFORD, VA 24141.

In execution of a certain Deed of Trust dated August 18, 2008, in the original principal amount of $85,711.00 recorded in the Clerk’s Office, Circuit Court for Radford City, Virginia as Instrument No. 0200801068. The undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction in the front of the Circuit Court building for the City of Radford, 619 Second St., W., Radford, VA on March 16, 2020, at 1:00 PM, the property described in said Deed of Trust, located at the above address, and more particularly described as follows: ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND TOGETHER WITH THE EASEMENTS AND APPURTENANCES THEREUNTO BELONGING OR IN ANYWISE APPERTAINING THERETO, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING AND BEING IN THE WEST WARD, CITY OF RADFORD, VIRGINIA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEING ALL OF LOT NUMBER TEN (10), DESCRIBED ON A PLAT ENTITLED, “PLAT OF SURVEY OF LOT 10, SEC. 13, PLAN “D” RADFORD LAND & IMP. CO. PREPARED FOR DOROTHY F. MCFADDEN WEST WARD CITY OF RADFORD, VIRGINIA”, DATED APRIL 25, 2006, JOB NO. 1643.0, AS PREPARED BY RALPH O. CLEMENTS, LAND SURVEYOR, WITH GAY AND NEEL, INC., CIVIL ENGINEERING LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE SURVEYING, AND RECORDED IN THE RADFORD CITY CIRCUIT COURT CLERK`S OFFICE IN PLAT BOOK 5, PAGE 125, SLIDE 1-104, AND MADE A PART HEREOF, AND REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE TO SAID PLAT OF SURVEY FOR A MORE ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN CONVEYED. TAX MAP NUMBER 18-(3)-SEC 13-10; ACCOUNT NUMBER 020000746. TERMS OF SALE: ALL CASH. A bidder’s deposit of ten percent (10%) of the sale price or ten percent (10%) of the original principal balance of the subject Deed of Trust, whichever is lower, in the form of cash or certified funds payable to the Substitute Trustee must be present at the time of the sale. The balance of the purchase price will be due within fifteen (15) days of sale, otherwise Purchaser’s deposit may be forfeited to Trustee. Time is of the essence. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser may, if provided by the terms of the Trustee’s Memorandum of Foreclosure Sale, be entitled to a $50 cancellation fee from the Substitute Trustee, but shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. A form copy of the Trustee’s memorandum of foreclosure sale and contract to purchase real property is available for viewing at www.bwwsales.com. Additional terms, if any, to be announced at the sale. This is a communication from a debt collector and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. The sale is subject to seller confirmation. Substitute Trustee: Equity Trustees, LLC, 2101 Wilson Blvd., Suite 1004, Arlington, VA 22201.

For more information contact:

BWW Law Group, LLC, attorneys for Equity Trustees, LLC, 6003 Executive Blvd, Suite 101, Rockville, MD 20852,

301-961-6555, website: www.bwwsales.com.

VA-344832-1.