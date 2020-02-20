Radford Seeks Proposals for CDBG Action Plan 2020-2021

The City of Radford is seeking proposals for its anticipated Public Service Funds for the upcoming 2020-2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

Eligible applicants include: (1) Registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporations, (2) Governmental entities, including public agencies, commissions or authorities that are independent of the City of Radford, (3) Churches that meet the requirements of IRC section 501(c)(3), regardless of their application and recognition from the IRS (4) Institutes of higher education. Program beneficiaries must be low or moderate income.

Public service programs include, but are not limited to: health care, job training, recreation programs, education programs, anti-violence programs, services for senior citizens, youth services, services for homeless persons, substance abuse counseling and treatment, domestic violence services, mental health services, immigrant services, disability services, and fair housing/tenant landlord counseling.

Interested applicants should submit a brief (3-page maximum) narrative that describes the proposed project, needs addressed, target population and the type of service. You may mail or deliver your proposal to: Melissa Skelton, 10 Robertson St, Radford, VA 24141. You may also submit proposals electronically to melissa.skelton@radfordva.gov . Proposals must be received by March 13, 2020 to be considered for funding during this Annual Action Plan cycle. If you have questions, please contact Ms. Skelton at the email above or by phone at

540-731-3603.