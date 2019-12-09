PUBLIC NOTICE BOARD OF EQUALIZATION FOR THE CITY OF RADFORD

Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Equalization for the City of Radford will meet on the days hereafter listed for the purpose of hearing complaints of inequalities including errors in acreage. Upon hearing such complaints, either oral or written, the Board will give consideration AND INCREASE, DECREASE, OR AFFIRM such real estate assessments. Before a change is granted, the taxpayer or agent must provide substantial evidence that the property is not uniform with other similar properties or prove that the property is assessed in excess of its fair market value.

All hearings will be scheduled by appointment only

Appointments will be scheduled every 15 minutes to minimize waiting. To appear before the Board of Equalization, please call 731-3613, from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm to make an appointment. Meetings of the Board to hear objections will be held at the Radford Municipal Building, 619 Second Street or the Radford Public Safety Building, 10 Robertson Street. The dates and times are as follows:

JANUARY

Tuesday January 7, 2019 10:00AM-11:00AM 2:00PM-4:00PM

Thursday January 9, 2019 10:00AM-11:00AM 2:00PM-4:00PM

Tuesday January 14, 2019 10:00AM-11:00AM 2:00PM-4:00PM

Thursday January 16, 2019 4:00PM-6:00PM

Wednesday January 22, 2019

10:00AM-11:00AM 2:00pm-4:00PM

By order of the City of Radford Board of Equalization, this notice is in compliance with Section 58.1-3378 of the Code of Virginia.