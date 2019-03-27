Winterfrost Farm holds Adoption Day for animals in need

RADFORD – Saturday, March 23, was a busy day at Winterfrost Farm in Radford with horses, dogs, and cats looking for forever homes.

The fun Adoption Day also included trail rides, pony rides, and a silent auction to raise funds for hay for the 50 rescues at Winterfrost.

Founded 16 years ago with a beaten and starved horse that needed rehabilitation, Winterfrost Farm began when Sheila Miles and her daughter, Reagan Miles, decided to help horses in need by rehabilitating them and finding them homes.

Winterfrost offers trail rides by appointment on very reliable horses, birthday parties, and riding lessons.

Also attending Adoption Day was Gretchen Distler associated with Friends of Animal Care and Control, a non- profit group of volunteers working with Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center. There was a display board of dogs and cats available for adoption and several adoptable dogs from the shelter came to enjoy the outing. Anna Simms of Floyd County Humane Society brought two charming cats.

It was a very busy day.

Volunteers are welcome and needed at Winterfrost Farm (540-320-1697), Friends of Animal Care and Control (540-382-5795), and Floyd County Humane Society (540-745-7207) No time to volunteer? Tax deductible donations are welcomed at all three places. Organizers say please consider adoption first.

– Deborah Ring