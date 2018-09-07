Volunteers revamp RHS concession stand

Less than 12 hours after a decisive victory over George Wythe High School, many Bobcat football players showed up the next morning to help revamp some of the outdoor facilities at the high school.

Keith Weltens, who spearheaded the effort, said that he was impressed with the number of volunteers who came out to help. He said, of the 65 volunteers, 55 of them were students.

“It is exactly what we had hoped. It showed that the students are certainly willing to move and act on projects and help themselves,” he said. “The facilities and how they show for the team and school are important to them.”

The main project was improving the outside of the concession stand above the football field. The building was repainted and the front side was replaced with new Hardie board.

Weltens said that there the Radford Booster Club uses the funds raised from concession sales to help support the school’s athletic program.

“The Radford Boosters do a lot for the programs at the schools. The funds they raise go to help support the teams through uniforms, travel costs, and upkeep. Those funds come from golf tournaments, team apparel sales, eat out nights and – concessions,” he said.

Weltens also said that a contractor from Sams Brothers, a local construction company, helped with the project at a reduced cost.

The price of the project was right around $3300, which included the laborers, materials for construction, paint and supplies, a can of wasp spray and 10 pizzas.

Weltens said that the new signs for concessions and the school logo were also part of the purchase.

Superintendent Rob Graham said that he was pleased with the turnout as well.

“I think that certainly shows the commitment and dedication that all students, parents and school community members have towards our school system,” he said. “Radford City Schools is grateful for the continued and consistent support we receive from everyone associated with our school division. It is what helps make this City and our school system so special.”

Weltens said that he hopes that this project is only one of many that can be completed for the booster club.

“That list will be compiled by the Boosters and the students hopefully jointly for the athletic portion, he said. “Those would be to renovate and replace the bathroom fixtures more than likely along with any plumbing that might need to be upgraded or replaced.”

“There is also conversation about painting other areas of the complex and even some additional hardscaping. Improved lighting has also been part of the discussion. Some of the kids mentioned items in the school they would like to tackle also. It would be great if they share that message to the administration and work towards the completion.”