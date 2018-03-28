VFW, council laud first responders and volunteers

Radford’s war veterans and city council honored some of the city’s finest on Monday, from police officers and fire fighters to an elementary school student who gave her time and gifts to help Radford’s furry friends.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 776 gave out awards for police officer, fire fighter and emergency medical technician of the year during Monday’s city council meeting.

Thad Beasley was named Police Officer of the Year for 2016 and Evan McManus for 2017. Shawn Reed was honored as Fire Fighter of the Year for 2017. EMT of the Year for 2017 was given in memorial to the family of Ryan Hubbard, an EMT who passed away in 2017 at the age of 31.

“These are the people who keep us safe in the City of Radford and we thank them,” said VFW Commander Gary Harris.

Zoe Murphy was honored by Animal Control Officer Adele Katrovitz for winning a recent burger contest at Sharkey’s in which she developed a burger concept for one day sale and proceeds for which raised money for the Radford Animal Shelter. Murphy also donated all her birthday money to the shelter.

“This young lady is our future,” said Katrovitz.

Murphy was given a Chief’s Coin from Radford Police Chief Donny Goodman for her efforts.

Monday’s meeting also included the passage of several resolutions and proclamations in honor of certain events. Those included Arbor Day, Environmental Awareness Month, Earth Day, Red Cross Month, Local Government Education Week, National Crime Victims Month, National Service Recognition Day and National Public Health Week.