Two boy scouts invited to the International Jamboree

Radford’s Ethan Moore and Nic Cope of Boy Scout Troop 704 have been accepted to the World Scout Jamboree 2019 at The Summit in Bechtel, West Virginia.

Scouts for eight years, both14 year-old 8th graders are busy with band and afterschool activities, but are excited about preparing for next year’s elite educational event.

Jamborees introduce scouts to their scouting comrades from around the world, diverse cultures and languages designed to help people make friends from around the world

Only a small group of scouts are chosen, both boys applied for the century-old tradition and both were chosen despite being young. Ages range from 14 to 17.

“He started at Pack 244 in Radford as a Tiger Cub in first grade and was in Troop 244 before Nic invited him to Troop 704 in Blacksburg,” Ethan’s mom, Holly Moore, who has been a scout leader, said.

“I was ecstatic, but, yes, surprised,“ Moore said. “That he was chosen because he has not yet made first class rank. We are working hard on that this year and they have to be first class to go. I believe this will be the trip of a lifetime for him.”

It’s been 50 years since World Scout Jamboree has been held in the US, the last in Farragut State Park in Idaho in 1967. Twelve thousand participants from 105 countries arrived to celebrate the theme “For Friendship.”

According to the Boy Scout Jamboree website, the boys enjoyed “Arena shows, Skill-o-Rama, adventure trail, water activities on Lake Pend Oreille, the thrills and spills of a real Western Rodeo, all amid the splendor of the Rocky Mountains.“

Next year, in West Virginia, the Boy Scouts of America, Asociación de Scouts de México and Scouts Canada all worked together to organize the West Virginia event.

In the shambles of Europe following WWI, the World Jamboree’s inaugural gathering was held in 1920 in London, partly to honor men who had been scouts and had perished in the war.

In opening words dedicating the event, founder and of the Boy Scouts Association and of the Girl Guides, Lord Baden-Powell hoped to bring the nations together, reportedly said “….let us go forth from here fully determined that we will develop, among ourselves and our boys, a comradeship through the worldwide spirit of the Scout brotherhood, so that we may help to develop peace and happiness in the world, and goodwill among men.”

Held every four years since then, the event has been held in nations throughout Europe, Canada and Asia.

The theme of this jamboree is “”Unlock a New World” reflecting the “new adventures, cultures and friendships that will be shared by Scouts from around the world during the 12-day event held on a continent many refer to as the “New World” in North America,” says the web site.

Preparing to meet other scouts from around the world, Ethan has been learning French and studying the structure of the European Union.

“National leaders are known to come to World Jamboree including the king of Sweden!” Mrs. Moore said.

Thinking about scouting around the world, Ethan looked forward to sharing US scouting with other nations.

Asked, “Are you excited?” he said, “Yes, very.”

As a mom, what are you thinking? Are you surprised? Not so surprised? What do you think this will mean to him growing up? What does it mean to you?

“The fact that the event is so nearby made the opportunity un-miss-able to us. I think this journey will stay with him for a lifetime. My hope is that it will inspire him to continue on his journey toward Eagle Scout,“ she said.

For more information on scouting and the Jamboree, its history and hosts, visit www.2019wsj.org/the-event/.