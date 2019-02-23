Seeking runners, sponsors and door prizes for RACE for ACCE raising funds for the Access to Community College Education program, April 6

Access to Community College Education, the ACCE, program makes college education available debt-free to Montgomery County high school and home-schooled graduates by funding New River Community College tuition for two years.

Innovative leaders in Montgomery County, Blacksburg and Christiansburg have made the initial investment for ACCE.

The ACCE students have embraced the opportunity and provided over 11,000 volunteer hours to the community. Please join the effort of community members in the inaugural RACE for ACCE fundraising event at Blacksburg High on Saturday, April 6.

More runners, sponsors and door prizes are needed to take the inaugural event over the top! Please visit www.raceforacce.com for ways to become involved in this community effort.

Sponsorships are needed by March 10, 2019. Please contact Martha Ann at

mstallin@vt.edu for any questions or additional information.

