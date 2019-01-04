Search narrows for new Radford Chamber director

The Radford Chamber of Commerce has narrowed its search for a new director to two final candidates and hopes to have a new director in place by Jan. 14.

Chamber President Onassis Burress said Thursday more than two dozen people applied for the job.

“We began with a robust 27 applicants ranging from local candidates to as far away as Arizona,” Burress said. “We have narrowed down our search to two final candidates. Our goal is to have our new Executive Director in place by January 14.”

Former Chamber Director Lisa Davis resigned from her position in December after five years on the job. Davis said Thursday she felt it was time to move on but hopes she has left the organization in a good position.

“When I started at the Chamber, my hope was to help give it new life,” Davis said. “I think we have and now it’s ready for the next stage.”

“I hope I have helped to make it a valuable resource for our community,” she continued. “The new director has the opportunity to springboard into 2019 with a fresh playing field of full of opportunities.”

Burress said the Chamber is in a great growth position after Davis’s tenure.

“Lisa has served the Radford Chamber of Commerce and the city of Radford well during her tenure as Executive Director,” said Burress. “Her leadership and drive has been instrumental in moving the chamber forward. She will be deeply missed.”

Burress said the Chamber hopes to continue the increase in membership it has seen under Davis’s leadership, as well as add more programs and services for its members.

“Our focus in 2019 is all about adding value for our members,” he said. “We have a host of new ideas to roll out and are excited about the potential they have for growing the business community here in Radford.”

Burress became the Chamber’s board president on Jan. 1. He is a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments in Radford. He attended Columbia College (Mo.), where he earned both a bachelor of science degree in business administration and a master of business administration degree. Currently, he is pursuing a doctor of business administration degree through Johnson & Wales University.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1994-1999 earning an Armed Forces Service Medal during Operation Joint Guard in Bosnia. Currently, he serves as the public relations officer for the Harvey-Howe-Carper American Legion Post 30.

In addition to serving as Chamber president, Burress is a member of the New River Community College Board, Vice-President of the Belle Heth Elementary School Parent Student Association, and a member of the Virginia Main Street Steering Committee for Radford.