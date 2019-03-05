School board recognizes employees and business partners for excellence

RADFORD – A few years ago, central administrators at Radford City Schools put a call out to the school communities to let the school system know when they ‘caught’ a staff member going above and beyond their normal duties to positively impact students, their co-workers or families in the district.

Each month, one or two of those employees are chosen to be recognized for their good deeds.

The February stand-out employees were recognized at Tuesday’s school board meeting and Superintendent Robert Graham said he is not surprised who was chosen for recognition.

“There is no question you all absolutely deserve this honor,” Graham said to Radford High School custodian Joey Linkous and McHarg kindergarten teacher Kay Ellerman.

Graham said Linkous is a staff member who can always be counted on to go the extra mile.

“We’ve had a lot of snow this year,” Graham said “And on days when employees do not have to report until 11, Joey is there at 6 or 7 a.m., shoveling snow.”

Graham said his experience with Ellerman is not just as a boss, but as a parent.

“I’ve had three children in Ms. Ellerman’s classroom in kindergarten and it was an absolutely wonderful experience,” he recalled.

Comments in the nomination forms for Linkous and Ellerman echo Graham’s sentiments.

“Mr. Linkous is one of the hardest workers I have ever met; he is constantly maintaining the school property,” reads the anonymous nomination form. “He takes full ownership in what he does. He has the school’s best interest at heart, always going over and beyond what is expected of him.”

“I see him maintaining the outdoor school grounds on a regular basis, helping the students with any issues they may have,” the comments continue. “Student and faculty safety is a major priority for him. Mr. Linkous has been with the school for many years and I do not believe he has ever been recognized for his hard work and dedication. Overall he is an amazing person and a phenomenal employee.”

Of Ellerman, the nominator writes, “Kay Ellerman does a wonderful job working with my son. I couldn’t ask for any better. Love her to death! Thank you for all your wonderful work with my son.”

The school board also took time to recognize Jeff Irby, Vice President of the National Bank who heads the bank’s Radford branch. Irby heads the Radford High School Hall of Fame committee among other volunteer initiatives. The school system submitted his name to the Virginia High School League for recognition and he was chosen by the VHSL.

“We appreciate so much everything you do for our school,” said Graham.