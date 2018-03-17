RHS, Dalton Intermediate students participate in national protest

Nearly 3,000 schools across the country participated in National Walkout Day Wednesday to honor the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting and to protest the gun violence epidemic in the US that far too many times has resulted in the deaths of innocent children.

Hundreds of students from Radford High School and Dalton Intermediate participated in a ceremony one month after the shooting that went a bit off-script from the planned event.

Due to the cold temperatures, the school system decided to hold the protest in the school auditorium beginning at 10 a.m.

Student were set to read the names of each of the 17 victims from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with a moment of silence in between each name being read.

When cards with the victims’ names on them were being passed out to read, a group of students had second thoughts about holding the gathering inside, so they got up and headed for the door.

“We were like ‘this is not a walkout,’” senior Emily Ward said. “We thought we were going to be the only ones.”

They weren’t. Soon, as if the students were communicating telepathically, everyone began to methodically head outside towards the football field.

Once those participating made it to the football field, they formed a circle and held hands.

Superintendent Robert Graham made his way around the circle to each person holding a name card. One name was read per minute with Graham keeping time on his phone to let the next person know when it was their turn to read.

After each name was read, video production teacher Casey Worley hit a triangle in the middle of the circle and Graham moved to the next student.

After roughly 17 minutes, the students began to head back inside just as calmly and orderly as they had come out.

One student remarked on the way in that, “standing in the cold was the least we could do to honor the victims. Their friends and family have and will deal with much worse for the rest of their lives.”

Graham and Dalton Intermediate Principal Jerry King said that while the students went off-script, they didn’t have a problem with it.

“My first thought seeing them walkout was, ‘it’s cold,’ Graham joked. “We just wanted to make sure they were safe. We had plenty of administrators and officers around.”

Jones said that he was proud of the way the students handled the event.

“It was a great way for them to express themselves the right way,” he said. “Just a great learning experience.”

Graham said that students approached administration about doing something to honor the victims weeks ago.

“This idea for them to memorialize the students is something we were very supportive of,” he said. “I’m here to support our students in what they want to do.”

Senior Adri Newman said that while the focus was on memorializing those that lost their lives, it’s also about trying to bring change and an end to gun violence.

She said she and her friends have been inspired by the reactions of the Stoneman Douglas students and their bravery in speaking out for what they believe.

“We are sick of all the rampant gun violence and feeling afraid when we come to school,” she said. Student’s are the future and we want gun reform.”

A student with Newman also expressed gratefulness for the administration’s reaction to the idea of holding the event.

“It’s been really nice. The administration has been really supportive,” they said.

Seniors Brett Wingo and Liam Jessie are supporters of the Second Amendment, but they didn’t see the protest as a partisan issue.

“This was about honoring the victims and their families. There isn’t anything political about that,” Jessie said.

They both agreed that guns should be harder to obtain and the process should be more thorough than it currently is.

“I am a big Second Amendment supporter, but if I have to wait until I’m 21 to own certain guns, I’m all for it if it helps put a stop to all the violence,” Wingo said.